The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team jumped to a huge early lead en route to a 39-19 victory over Freeport in a Region 2-1A regional semifinal.

Port St. Joe (18-9) will host Jay (25-2), a 53-37 winner over Franklin County, at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the R. Marion Craig Coliseum for the Region 2-1A title.

The winner of that game will advance to the state Class 1A Final Four Feb. 25-26 in Lakeland.

Against Freeport, the Lady Tiger Sharks opened up a 20-6 first-quarter lead and stretched the margin to 35-8 heading into the locker room at intermission.

However, Mari Johnson, who has been a standout scoring and rebounding inside, became sick and was unavailable during the second half.

The Lady Tiger Sharks were also dealing with growing foul issues and slowed the pace in the final two quarters, not even scoring in the third.

Jae Lenox led the way for Port St. Joe with 22 points, six assists and two steals.

Johnson had seven points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in the first half alone.

Shadavia Hudgins added five points and two rebounds, Mimi Larry three points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist, Te-Te Croom two points, 13 rebounds and a block and Quinci Elphinstone five rebounds and three steals.