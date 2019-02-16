A staple of Mardi Gras in New Orleans is coming to the bayou.

The Bayou Playhouse, that is, which will host a special engagement for one weekend only, Feb. 21-24, featuring Professor Carl Nivale, as portrayed by Vatican Lokey.

Cindy Griffin, producing executive director of the Bayou Playhouse, welcomes Lokey and fellow member of the NOLA Voice Theater Edward R. Cox back to the playhouse for a third collaboration.

"Since 1996, Professor Carl Nivale has been an annual fixture on the WWL-TV 'Morning Show' during Carnival and Mardi Gras," Griffin said. "This year marks his 23rd anniversary on the program, and to mark the occasion, the professor is coming to the Bayou Playhouse in Lockport for his stage debut."

Presented in the professor’s inimitable style, Professor Carl Nivale is joined by local stars Camille Griffin, Seth Robichaux, and Carnival personality Grand Marshal Marty Graw (played by Cox) for this uniquely entertaining “lesson” on what makes Carnival and Mardi Gras in Louisiana so special.

Professor Carl Nivale was created by award-winning New Orleans actor Lokey and former WWL "Morning Show" producer Dionne Butler in 1996 as a one-off character to supplement their Carnival coverage. The character was a hit, and has appeared every Twelfth Night morning and Mardi Gras morning with host Eric Paulsen ever since.

Since then, the professor has appeared regularly in schools and events across south Louisiana, and has called the Krewe of Freret parade at Gallier Hall since the krewe started parading six years ago. For the past two years, he has cut the official first piece of king cake for the King Cake Hub on Twelfth Night morning. He has over 2,000 followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and has become a go-to source for Carnival news, features and parade updates in recent years.

The "Professor Carl Nivale Show" opens its limited engagement on Feb. 21 with three performances through Feb. 24 at the Bayou Playhouse. Tickets are $23 each, available online now at bayouplayhouse.com.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The Bayou Playhouse is at 101 Main St. in Lockport.

