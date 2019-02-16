Democrats have long positioned themselves as the party of the “little guy,” claiming to battle on behalf of everyday citizens against the wealthy and well connected. But since winning half of Congress last year, and with a presidential election looming next year, they have gone a step further. Perhaps several steps.

Supposedly in the name of “fairness,” Democratic leaders, including several presidential candidates, recently have launched an aggressive campaign criticizing American capitalism, the generation of wealth and those who have it — or, in their view, too much of it — and vowing to use the taxing and regulatory power of the federal government to induce more “equity” across American society.

In short, they maintain American capitalism has failed and must be overhauled.

Last month, though, Ramsey Solutions, the company owned by personal finance authority and talk-radio host Dave Ramsey, offered a much-needed corrective to this risky class-warfare rhetoric.

Ramsey’s company released a study, conducted between November 2017 and January 2018, of more than 10,000 American millionaires to understand how they amassed their fortunes. Many might find the results surprising, even though they shouldn’t.

The study found that career choice is important. And a college degree is certainly beneficial. Yet the report also argues that wealth is built on the old-fashioned — or, some might say, outdated — pillars of hard work, thrift, prudence, patience and personal responsibility.

For example, the findings revealed that millionaires overwhelmingly worked for their wealth, and did not have it doled out to them with a silver spoon. Seventy-nine percent of millionaires did not receive any inheritance from their parents or any other family member. Of the 21 percent who did inherit some money, only 3 percent inherited at least $1 million.

In fact, according to the study, 80 percent said they came from families that were middle class or below that level. Only 2 percent emerged from upper-income households.

People like Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg might have become billionaires after dropping out of college. But the Ramsey study notes they are the exception. Education is vital. Eighty-eight percent of respondents were college graduates, and 52 percent had earned a master’s or doctoral degree. But not all are Ivy Leaguers. Not even close. Sixty-two percent of them graduated from state public universities or community colleges. Only 8 percent attended a “prestigious” private college (although the study didn’t define prestigious).

The study concludes that the respondents succeeded “through consistent investing, avoiding debt like the plague, and smart spending. No lottery tickets. No inheritances. No six-figure incomes.”

As we noted at the top, hard work, thrift, prudence, patience and personal responsibility were once commonly held American values. Now, however, one of our major political parties wants us to believe that they matter less because many financial high achievers were handed their wealth or gained it through personal connections, corruption, or gaming an already rigged system.

Ramsey’s company showed old ways still work, if we are willing to try.

This editorial originally appeared in the Lakeland Ledger.