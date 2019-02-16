ARIES (March 21-April 19): Physical activity is a prescription that banishes worries or doubts. A flirtation may attract someone but taking someone on a hike will awaken a sense of romantic togetherness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might find that name brands and traditional products give you something reliable. You may also prefer to own something that clearly says status symbol and that you know your stuff.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you are focused on doing what needs to be done you won't be tempted to get lost in pipe dreams and lose momentum. Stay in tune with your loved ones for the best results.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Although it is usually against your nature to take drastic actions and disturb the harmony, there are some things you cannot tolerate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To develop trust, you must be fair and equitable to all. If you want to enjoy a real romance wait a few more days to ask someone out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Place emphasis on healthy habits and physical exercise and bypass expensive shopping expeditions. You don't have as much spare cash as you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your special someone might be in the mood to break away from the routine and try something exciting and different. This might interrupt your schedule or interfere with other obligations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can exert your charm within the framework of job-related functions and at the same time wisely keep flirtatious people at arm length.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Displaying miserly habits could place you in a bad light. There may be some business involved in your pleasures this evening.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Cost cutting techniques might go too far and annoy your significant other. Take pride in responsibility, thrift, and exert self-discipline without going to extremes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may feel unable to relax your guard even if romance beckons. Make a new friend and that friendship may grow into something more intense.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you meet today could have the potential for a real relationship. Take your time and let your behavior be above reproach.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: An expanding circle of friends can make your life easier as the next four to five weeks unfold. Your desire for material success could outweigh your common sense. Things that are of great importance to you may change, for example a child may move into his own home or you get a new boss. In September your leadership skills are more obvious than usual, so this is a good time to land a promotion or find someone who is compatible for long term bliss. Keep your eyes peeled as you may find an opportunity to improve your circumstances and be able to make sound decisions for the future in September.