Trailing by six points at halftime to Middle Georgia State University, the Stillman College Lady Tigers used a 6-0 run to begin the second half to tie the game at 32.

Then the whistles began to fill Birthright Alumni Hall. Twenty-one fouls between the two teams were called in the second half. Middle Georgia converted 89 percent while Stillman shot 68 percent at the line. That was the difference in the MGSU 66-59 victory.

“We just never got into the flow of the game,” Stillman coach Alico Dunk said. “It looked like we were in a daze and we didn’t play Tiger basketball.”

Middle Georgia’s Joy Sadler had a monstrous double-double effort off the bench, pouring in 22 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to lead the Knights.

“It was really just about working with the team well,” Sadler said. “In order for us to come in here in win I knew I had to play well.”

Jalicya Lowery led Stillman in scoring with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half. Ashley World scored 11 points and handed out five assists.

The Lady Tigers' offense looked as sharp as it has been in the first quarter with seven made fields goals coming off of five assists.

With the score tied at 17 after the first quarter, Stillman took a step back in the second, shooting 20 percent from the field. Sadler poured in 13 first half points to give the Knights the 32-26 advantage at halftime.

Stillman (14-12, 9-9 Southern States Athletic Conference) finish the season with back-to-back road games at Bethel University and Blue Mountain College. Bethel will host Stillman on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

“We have to try and go into the tournament with some momentum that’s all we can do right now,” Dunk said. “Be scrappy on defense and protect the basketball.”