MONTGOMERY — Tuscaloosa Academy fell short of a repeat AISA, Class AAA boys state championship in a 63-46 loss to Bessemer Academy on Saturday night at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

TA trailed by one at halftime, 24-23, but the Rebels outscored the Knights 19-3 in the third quarter to take a 43-26 lead. TA chipped away at the deficit in the fourth quarter, coming within 10 points on a few occasions, but never got to within single digits.

“I am happy how hard these kids worked and how hard they fought. We played our best basketball again the last two weeks of the season, we just had a bad quarter in the third quarter, but give Bessemer credit they had a lot to do with that,” TA coach Barry Sanderson said. “They made plays and we had a hard time scoring. I thought the fourth quarter we got enough turnovers to get back in the game we just couldn’t convert.”

Both senior Hadrian McNeil and sophomore Sam Rowley were named to the all-tournament team. McNeil scored 21 points and Rowley had 13 points. Phil McDuff finished with 10 points.

“This season meant a lot because my whole life I have been about people that have my back and my teammates showed me they have my back when I am down and I have theirs,” McNeil said. “As long as they fight for me and we fight for each other we are a family, and I am going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

This is the sixth straight title appearance for TA (21-7). The Knights advanced to the championship with a 50-48 overtime win against Success Unlimited Academy on Friday.

“That is a lesson in life,” McNeil said. “Sometimes you are going to get down, but you have to keep fighting no matter what.”

