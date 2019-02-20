Laura DePrisco, bartender and general manager of Slick Mick’s in Fort Walton Beach, is a busy lady, but she only does what she loves.

“I have been in the bar and restaurant industry since I was about 16,” she said. “I was born here, and it’s something that people tend to gravitate to here. It’s something that I think, if it’s in your blood, it’s in your blood.”

The service industry must definitely be in DePrisco’s blood because she moonlights at Slick Mick’s in addition to holding down a day job.

“I actually have a full-time, Monday through Friday finance position that I love, but then this is the total opposite experience,” she said.

So why does she choose to work behind the bar every evening after a full day of work behind a desk?

“I would say the personal connections you get to make with people and the fun aspect of it,” she said. “Just being able to have a positive vibe on the people who come in and be fun and happy and social.”

In fact, DePrisco said her interactions with her customers have actually translated into her off-time passion — travel.

“I love to travel, and that’s something else that I enjoy about being behind the bar — talking to people about where they like to go and what they do when they’re there,” she said. “I kind of pick their brains about that.”

So far, DePrisco said she has two favorite travel spots.

“I just love Venice and I like Colorado, but I try to go places I haven’t gone before as well, so that’s when I like to interact with my bar customers and find out where they like to go,” she said. “I like going to breweries and wineries and get the local thing out of that.”

When it comes to her signature sip, DePrisco said each bartender at Slick Mick’s just created their own custom cocktail.

“I just worked with the bartenders to create some (cocktails) around their personalities so that’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “One of our daytime bartenders, she loves 'Star Wars' and all of that, so she’s got Jade’s Jedi Martini. Another bartender, her name is Harmony, so she has In Harm’s Way.”

As for herself, you will find DePrisco’s contribution in the Laura’s Red Hot Honey.

“I have the Red Hot Honey, and it’s a Jack Fire, Jack Honey blend,” she said. “It’s just simple, over ice. It’s sweet and hot, and blends those flavors together, so that’s one of my favorites.”