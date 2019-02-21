The Annual Black History Month Soul Food Feast will be held 6 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Washington Gym. This year’s theme will be dedicated to the memories of our business leaders and their significant achievements that have helped our community.

Black History Read Along Activity will be held 4 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Corrine Costin-Gibson Library in Port St. Joe. We encourage everyone to attend and participate as we read and learn about our heritage major improvements to society.

We welcome everyone in the community to come out and share with us as we pay tribute to “Black History Month” and honor our own hometown business leaders and learn about their history and the contributions to the community.

Menu: Soul Food: Fried Chicken, baked chicken, ham, chitling/hog-maws, coon, neckbones, oxtails, turkey dressing with giblet gravy, collard greens, peas, okra, corn, sweet potatoes, squash, cabbage, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, rice, cornbread, rolls, home made cakes, pies, pudding, cobbler, tea/lemonade. Everything is FREE to the public, door prizes will be given, and again we welcome everyone to attend.

For more information call Amy Rogers at 229-8515 or email gcucdci@fairpoint.net.