Whip up culinary art sensations



Whether cooking is therapeutic for you or makes you want to tear your hair out, whipping up homemade pasta and other decadent Italian goodies will transform you into a cooking machine. Because how can you not get excited about a sweet, moist handmade limoncello created with your own hands?



The “Be Our Chef” cooking class at the Palo restaurant is a new, exclusive experience offered on the Disney Cruise Line. It gives foodies over the age of 18 the chance to roll up their sleeves and meet some friendly faces while learning to create several dishes from the restaurant’s menu of Northern Italian cuisine.



With your chef outfit and a glass of succulent Italian wine, you’ll be Instagram-worthy in no time. And the most delicious part? At the end, you’ll be treated to an elegant lunch paired with Italian wines introduced by Palo’s resident sommelier.

— Laura Jaz Tolliver (@ModernLoisLane)February 20, 2019My experience with the cooking class left me wondering what took me so long to find out how to make homemade pasta. Boxed pasta is now a thing of the past. As I rolled out fresh pasta dough before filling each crevice with creamy, butternut squash filling, I never once felt out of my element.Things won’t get boring since they switch up their cooking selections so you can look forward to creating new dishes.Get loose at the barsAs Cory Enriquez, a Disney tour guide that I met aboard the ship said, “What’s vacation without some spirits to lift your spirit?”There’s a total of 22 bars across the ship, but the pick of the litter has to be Satellite Falls where you can cool off in the water while sipping cocktails. This adult-exclusive wading pool bar aboard the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream gives you a tranquil space to catch glimpses of the open ocean.If you’re full of wanderlust, you’ll enjoy the sightseer vibes at the Skyline. The space is both laid-back and elegant with a scenic, ever-changing skyline displayed across the bar.The scenes change every few minutes, and you can find interesting details in each destination if you look closely. There’s even surprises for true Disney fans. Movie buffs and Star Wars lovers can spot Darth Vader in mysterious cities -- a nod to the magic of Disney, no doubt.

— Laura Jaz Tolliver (@ModernLoisLane)February 20, 2019Take scenic selfiesSelfies have been a must on just about any trip since the word selfie started trending in 2013.While you’re strolling and sipping around, getting some quality kid-free time, you’ll want to capture your glowing smile.From shots near the crystal clear jacuzzi water in the Senses Spa & Salon to snapping pictures by the dozens of hidden Mickey Mouse pictures displayed throughout the ship, there are plenty of photo-worthy spots to choose from.If you bring your kids and decide to pause your adventures to check on them, you can always walk to the front of the ship and watch them jamming out below at the teen club, Vibe. While you’re near the front of the ship, let your cinematic imagination wander by safely standing up and spreading your arms wide for a Jack and Rose Titanic-esque photo.

— Laura Jaz Tolliver (@ModernLoisLane)February 20, 2019Whether you’re three feet tall or tower over others like Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney tells their guests they have everyone covered. Requests are welcome: from letting the Disney crew know about your specific allergies or requesting a special appearance by Mickey Mouse.During my time on the ship, I accidentally forgot my closed-toed shoes (which are required for the Be Our Chef cooking class), and the Disney staff swiftly made adjustments and found me a pair of shoes — and get this, they were my correct size.It was the perfect Cinderella moment.If you go: Disney cruises sail year round. Find your cruise here.

