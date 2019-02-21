Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. (LSNF) will provide free legal consultation to qualifying individuals 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Attorneys will be available to answer a variety of questions, including legal issues surrounding post Hurricane Michael concerns. Individuals are encouraged to bring any documentation or paperwork that may assist in answering related legal questions.

The event will be held at the Washington Improvement Group (WIG) Building located at 401 Peters St. in Port St. Joe.