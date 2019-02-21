The PSJES kindergarten team decided to have a Wedding of Q & U Celebration on Friday, Feb. 15. The students learned about the letters "Q" and "U" all week and concluded their learning with a huge celebration.

In the beautifully decorated cafeteria, they had a ceremony and reception, complete with dancing and a "Q" & "U" cake. Teachers Ashley and Lindsay Summerlin volunteered to play the roles of "Q" and "U." We had several volunteers including: Kimberly Shoaf, Erika Norton, Lindsay Fisher, Jera Horton, Sylvia Williams, Rex and Nancy Buzzett, Sergeant Strickland, Officer Bailey, Kara Rish, Ray Bailey, and many others who helped make the wedding happen. It was very exciting to bring this tradition to PSJES.