Tupelo honey season is just around the corner. However, this year’s bloom is more difficult than ever to predict, thanks to Hurricane Michael.

You’ve probably noticed strange things happening to plants in your very own landscape, like early bloom. This is typical when a plant is stressed by storm events. I know what you are thinking. It’s comforting in a way to know that we’re not alone in that respect. High winds, flooding and plant structure damage all play a role in disrupting plant hormones which trigger such a response as early bloom. Tupelo trees are not immune to this phenomenon.

The Panhandle is known for its honey production. Gallberry, wildflower and other pollens make quality honey, but tupelo for most is by far the choice in flavor and demands the highest price. For decades, tupelo honey has been synonymous with Gulf County, and the Apalachicola River. The pollen from the tupelo gum tree (Nyssa ogeche) that resides in this area, produces some of the finest honey that can be found. The common name “tupelo” is derived from language of the Muscogee Nation, also known as the Creek Indian Nation. The meaning of the word is “swamp tree”, as this tree flourishes in areas of wet soils and seasonal flooding.

The Dead Lakes region of Gulf County is home to one of the largest stands of tupelo in the world. Recently, representatives of UF/IFAS Extension Gulf County, Florida Forest Service and Off the Map Expeditions, surveyed the Dead Lakes for a tupelo damage assessment. The results were positive regarding tree density in this area. In other words, the population of tupelo seems healthy, with minimal tree damage.

However, the tupelo bloom is a major concern. Tupelo trees traditionally bloom between mid-April to mid-May. Many trees that were surveyed have bloomed (as early as December) and some are approaching the blooming stage in a matter of weeks. There are also reports, that recent blooms where not fully developed. Some trees are also well into leaf production and others have passed that point. This leads to real questions on the amount of viable blooms in the coming months, as the trees seem to be in a state of confusion.

For more information please contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200. For more information on Gulf County Tupelo Honey, please visit www.tupelohoneyfestival.com

Background information contained in this article can be found in the UF/IFAS EDIS publication “Health Benefits and Medicinal Value of Honey” by Sara Marshall, Liwei Gu and Keith R. Schneider. UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.