The Joe Center for the Arts is not waiting around for renovation.

The Center, which remains closed due to the damage of Hurricane Michael, will host a third edition of its sidewalk series “Art Heals” 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Saturday, March 2 along the sidewalk in front of the Center at 201 Reid Ave.

“Rainbows have always been a symbol of hope and renewal,” said The Joe’s Marcy Trahan about “Rainbows After the Storm.”

Bring the kids, the whole family, and create a rainbow that shows how everybody is recovering after the storm of Hurricane Michael, Trahan said.

The rainbows created will become part of the window display for everyone to enjoy.

Community members, Trahan added, are invited to come by and learn how they can participate in a community art installation project that will be ongoing and culminate with an interactive art display in October.

The exhibit will be called “One Year After – Panhandle Strong.”

“This show will document and highlight the impact of Hurricane Michael on our communities,” Trahan said. “Everyone is invited to be part of this art display be creating a personal piece of art, photography, poem or collage of items.”

More details will be available March 2.

A members meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at The Artery, located at 212 Williams Ave.

If you are not a member and would like to join, stop by.

The Joe Center for the Arts, with a mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts, is still in the reconstruction process.

The Center is sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition.