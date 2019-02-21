Pediatrician Elizabeth F. Curry, MD has joined Sacred Heart Medical Group’s regional network of physicians and will see patients at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) medical office building located at 3871 E. Hwy. 98, Suite 201, in Port St. Joe. Dr. Curry is board-certified with experience providing a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient pediatric care.

Dr. Curry received her bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Curry completed her residency training in general pediatrics at the University of Florida, Shands Hospital, in Gainesville, FL.

Dr. Curry has been practicing pediatric medicine for more than 28 years. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Curry and her husband Dr. Thomas L. Curry, Internal Medicine Physician with Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, are longtime residents of Port St. Joe and previously operated a successful private medical practice, Shoreline Medical Group, for 23 years.

Dr. Curry is accepting new patients from newborn to age 21. Most major insurances are accepted. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 229-3710 during office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.