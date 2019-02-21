This Through With Chew Week, Feb. 18-24, Tobacco Free Florida and the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County are encouraging smokeless tobacco users to set a quit date and create a personalized quit plan using Tobacco Free Florida’s free Quit Your Way tools and services. Through With Chew Week raises awareness about the dangers of smokeless tobacco use (chew, dip and snus) and the many effective resources available to quit.

“Smokeless tobacco products have many health consequences and are highly addictive,” said Hunter Bailey, Tobacco Prevention Specialist. “Candy and fruit flavors cover up the bad taste of tobacco, making it easier for kids to start using smokeless tobacco products.”

Smokeless tobacco is not harmless and can lead to nicotine addiction.[i] Smokeless tobacco causes cancer of the mouth, throat and pancreas, as well as increased risk of death from heart disease or stroke.[ii],[iii] In fact, smokeless tobacco users have an 80 percent higher risk of oral cancer and a 60 percent higher risk of esophageal cancer and pancreatic cancer compared to non-users.[iv]

While smokeless tobacco use among Florida youth (11-17) has decreased throughout the years, many rural communities have significantly higher prevalence rates. The current youth smokeless tobacco rates in some of Florida’s rural are two to four times higher than the state average.[v]

After many years of hard work and dedication from the Gulf County Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) and Gulf County Tobacco-Free Partnership, youth smokeless tobacco rates have drastically decreased but remains slightly above the state average.

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services for Floridians looking to quit any form of tobacco, including smokeless. Those looking to quit can call 1-877-U-CAN-NOW (1-877-822-6669) or visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.