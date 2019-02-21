A Wewahitchka man led deputies on a chase around the north end of the county and into Calhoun County before he was finally boxed in and arrested.

Stephen Lee Stanley, 25, was seen driving a red 2006 Chevy pickup truck near the intersection of East River Road and S. 2nd Street in Wewahitchka Monday evening, according to a release from the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley refused to stop for a deputy, who was aware Stanley had a warrant out of Bay County for violation of probation.

Stanley drove off southbound on State 71 after nearly hitting another Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

The chase continued into Dalkeith and ultimately back onto State 71, this time heading north into Calhoun County and through Kinard and then east onto County Road 392.

One deputy performed the PIT maneuver, effectively forcing Stanley’s car to turn sideways at which time Stanley accelerated and intentionally drove into the vehicle driven by Sheriff Mike Harrison.

At that point, deputies were able to box in Stanley, he was arrested and found to be possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported from the pursuit.

Stanley was taken into custody by deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Gulf County is charging Stanley with fleeing and attempting to elude, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer using a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer using a motor vehicle, reckless driving and a number of other traffic related offenses.