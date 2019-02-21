The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Gator Swamp is brimming with pride over two WHS participants in the Voice of Democracy, “Why My Vote Matters,” audio essay contest. The annual statewide contest is sponsored by local chapters of Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary.

Wewahitchka High senior, Kyleigh Turner, sponsored by Port St. Joe VFW and Auxiliary 10069, captured this year’s first-place spot. She received $500 for her inspiring speech on the importance of a voter’s voice and was promoted to compete in the district-level contest.

Once again, Kyleigh’s speech took the first-place prize and entitled her to move forward to the Feb. 2 state-level competition. Following her presentation at state, Kyleigh and Mrs. Peral Hunter, her U.S. Government/Economics teacher, enjoyed a dinner with several state senators and other dignitaries. Kyleigh received a grand total of $900 in prize money for her participation in the three contests and won the hearts of many.

On Feb. 9, Mrs. Hunter, long-time member and current President of our area’s Delta Kappa Gamma, a prestigious educators’ organization, introduced Kyleigh to her fellow DKG members who recognized and congratulated Kyleigh for her recent accomplishments. The Wewahitchka Gator family and community could not be more thrilled by Kyleigh and her exceptional presentation.

Wewahitchka High junior Tayler Tousignant placed second in the local “Why My Vote Matters” audio essay contest.

Tayler received $400 in prize money from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Port St. Joe Chapter 10069 for her passionate words on the significance of being an active participant in our democratic system. The Wewahitchka Gator family and community are so proud of Taylor.

Wewahitchka High School is honored to call these young ladies our own and would like to recognize them for their hard work and to applaud them for their outstanding achievements. Furthermore, WHS would like to thank Ms. Betty Arendt of the local VFW Auxiliary for continuing to encourage our students to participate in the annual VFW contests, Mrs. Peral Hunter for her commitment to our students and the public educational system, and to all others supporting and believing in our Gators.

