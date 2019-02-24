SUNDAY | 2.24

Father-Daughter Dance: 6 p.m., The Venue at Coosa Landing; 11th annual YMCA Father-Daughter Dance; advance tickets are $20 and include dinner; 256-547-4947

MONDAY | 2.25

Etowah Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution: 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. program at Western Sizzin’ in Rainbow City; speaker, Wayne Gregg; topic, “Two Forgotten Revolutionary War Heros — John Paul Jones, father of the American Navy, and Frances Marion, ‘The Swamp Fox’”; Leon Young 256-504-4499

Snead State Community College: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Maze Music Building; Community Wind Band rehearsal; Mike McGee, 256-840-4148 or michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu

Order of the Eastern Star: Coosa Valley Chapter No. 551, 7 p.m., Cedar Bend Lodge, Southside

Green Pastures Improvement Association: 6 p.m., Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1513 Rose Road, East Gadsden

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 9 a.m., practice

Dwight Masonic Lodge No. 550: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Boy Scout Troop 82: 7 p.m., Scout cabin; 256-492-3535

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

TUESDAY | 2.26

Snead State Community College: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Fielder Auditorium; Autism Awareness Workshoip; Marius Murray, Florida Atlantic University, facilitator

Order of the Eastern Star: Alabama City Chapter No. 345, 7 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Gadsden: Noon, Club House, 862 Chestnut St.

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Coosa Valley Chapter of Retired Officers Association: 6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760, 233 N. Third St.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon.

WEDNESDAY | 2.27

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center, cake and ice cream

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Gadsden Kiwanis Club: Noon, second floor, Gadsden Museum of Art, 515 Broad St.

THURSDAY | 2.28

Coosa Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America: 6 p.m., Gadsden State Community College cafeteria; 256-546-4342

Gadsden Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; new members welcome; 256-549-4740

Pilot Club of Gadsden: 6 p.m., Building 500 Conference Room, Gadsden Regional Medical Center campus; executive board, 5:30 p.m.; business session, 6 p.m.

Lookout Mountain Community Center: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., community center, 4567 Lay Springs Road

American Society for Quality Control Section 1523: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bevill Center, Gadsden State Community College; Peggy Jones, 256-494-3274

El Señor Club: 10 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; cake day

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 4080: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Attalla

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

FRIDAY | 3.1

Goodyear Woman’s Club: 11:30 a.m., Downtown Civic Center

First Friday: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.; “Downtown Gives Back,” local nonprofits will be set up from Fourth to Sixth streets on Broad with games, activities, and information about their organizations

Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center, Rainsville; second DeKalb Shrine Club Rodeo; $15 adults, $10 ages 6-11, 5 and under free; 256-717-6263

SATURDAY | 3.2

Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., chili or soup dinner; $7; donations of desserts and help cleaning would be appreciated; 256-504-7051

VFW Post 8600: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Mardi Gras celebration; traditional food; entertainment by the Woody Strut Band

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama