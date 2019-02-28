Any observer of the most recent meetings of the Port St. City Commission and Board of County Commissioners could easily deduce one thing.

Stances in reference to the Port St. Joe Redevelopment Agency, the city’s community development agency, could hardly be more polar opposite.

County Administrator Michael Hammond outlined the county’s position Tuesday, largely a response to statements and what he considered misinformation out of the most recent city meeting at which an interlocal agreement to sunset the CRA was debated.

The interlocal agreement, in broad strokes, would have the county paying stipends to the city totaling roughly $1.5 million over six years in exchange for the city abandoning its attempts to extend the CRA designation another 30 years and agreeing to no more CRAs for 20 years.

Based on current property values, a 30-year extension of the CRA would bring in roughly $4.4 million.

In the current fiscal year, the county payments ($175,000) to the CRA represented about 3 percent of its total budget; the city's payment about 8.5 percent, Hammond noted.

The CRA in question is separate from one established a decade ago for the area known as North Port St. Joe.

After considerable debate last week, city commissioners tabled a final decision in order to hold a workshop to solicit public comment at 6 p.m. ET Monday at their Garrison Ave. meeting room.

Hammond said the surprise expressed in the city meeting about the sudden appearance of the interlocal agreement was equaled by the surprise the county felt two months prior when the city, without consultation with county officials, voted to seek the 30-year extension of the CRA.

“It takes two to tango,” Hammond said, noting he had been talking with City Commissioner David Ashbrook, current chair of the PSJRA board for months.

The interlocal agreement, which he termed fair, evolved from the PSJRA board asking for terms expressed verbally to be submitted by the county in writing.

Hammond added that the county has been adamantly opposed to the CRA since its adoption and questioned if the original adoption in the 1990s was even legal considering documents did not identify blighted areas, a key condition of establishing the agency, or its boundaries.

The boundaries, after three subsequent amendments, were finalized as a pie-shaped area of the Port St. Joe downtown proper.

The first request to the county for providing its mandated annual payment came in 2004, Hammond noted, nearly 15 years after the CRA was established and just three years after the CRA revenues began climbing out of the red.

CRAs are funded through tax increment financing; a portion of increases in property values within the CRA boundary compared to a base year, in this instance 1990, are put back into improvements within the CRA boundary.

However, Hammond added, it was still in question whether the CRA “had been legally established.”

Hammond also pointed to 2008 when the county was laying off employees and watching property values crater in the wake of a national recession, when county commissioners had asked the city to suspend payments to the CRA for two years.

City commissioners refused, which caused “real heartburn.”

The overarching issue, he said, came down to a principle of whether taxpayers from around the county should not be paying what amounted to extra dollars for county services because tax dollars were devoted to this one section of the county.

The goal was working together and moving forward, he added; the Tourist Development Agency, for example, could fund improvements to George Core Park made by the PSJRA.

The PSJRA has accomplished a good bit of “spiffing up” downtown, “But I don’t know if the county or city got their bang for their buck.”

The timing, with the city seeking an extension of the CRA which is due to sunset next year, Hammond said, was perfect and an agreement a far preferable option.

“The time to make an agreement is now before we get to a court challenge where nobody wins,” Hammond said. “I really think we can get an agreement. I hope the city has a good workshop and approves this agreement.

“I think we can avoid a lawsuit. If we can’t get a deal then I will recommend (going to) court to block (the city efforts for an extension).”

County Commissioner Sandy Quinn, Jr. added, “The last thing we need is a lawsuit with the city.”

The major issue for city commissioners last week, at least for Commissioner Scott Hoffman, was approving an agreement just presented, arguing the city had to be transparent in any decision.

Characterizing the agreement a “buyout” he said the money involved was not nearly enough for his approval.

But, primarily, Hoffman said, to make a final decision without any public input or even discussion about the terms of an agreement just presented was “crazy.”