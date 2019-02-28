Trace Flowers named to TCC President's List

TALLAHASSEE-- Trace Flowers of Wewahitchka was named to the Tallahassee Community College Fall 2018 President's List.

Flowers was among more than 1,100 students named to the President's List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Jarred Quinn named to TCC Dean's List

TALLAHASSEE-- Jarred Quinn of Port St. Joe was named to the Tallahassee Community College Fall 2018 Dean's List.

Quinn was among nearly 1,500 students named to the Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.