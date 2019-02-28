The appointment of former Rep. Halsey Beshears to head the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is already proving costly for Gulf County.

The special election to replace Beshears in the Florida House District 7 seat could cost the county as much as $76,000, which will come out of reserves, with state reimbursement of the funds unlikely for a couple years, said Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday requesting Gov. Ron DeSantis allow the county to use the “super center” approach to voting in the special election.

Hanlon employed that approach for last fall’s national mid-terms, which included state and local elections, in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Hanlon established the early voting sites at his office on Long Ave. in Port St. Joe and the Wewahitchka Public Library as voting centers for the general election.

The result, amazingly, was the highest turnout for a mid-term national election in more than a decade.

Using the “super centers” would also halve the costs.

Hanlon noted that an executive order from the state has been requested by hurricane-impacted counties to allow the “super center” approach, and indications are it will be issued, but it has not as yet.

If that order is not forthcoming, Hanlon noted, it will require intensive county assistance in bringing polling places up to snuff.

For example, one polling station is still being used by FEMA as a Disaster Recovery Center.

Others have become supply areas and others still have some minor damage.

The second request in the county’s resolution is for the state to pay the special election costs immediately.

“This is an unfunded mandate I think the state should pay for (now),” said County Administrator Michael Hammond.

Typically, Hanlon noted, when a county holds a special election its request for reimbursement goes into a state fund established to cover such events.

The state association for election supervisors, Hanlon said, has been lobbying for years for lawmakers to more robustly appropriate dollars for that funding pot, to no avail, so there is never enough.

And the special election involving the District 7 seat is one of three called for this year alone.

“You go to the bottom of the list and once they reach the amount of money they are given each year, those are the counties that will get funding,” Hanlon said.

“The county will have to pay for this upfront out-of-pocket. The state will reimburse but there is a back-up and it will probably be two or three years.”

Hanlon said other counties in the 10-county district, including Calhoun and Liberty, were struggling with funding the special election, which is actually two elections, Hanlon noted.

Candidate qualifying closed earlier this month with four Republicans, including Port St. Joe’s Jason Shoaf, qualifying along with one Democrat.

As a result, a Republican primary will be held April 9 with the winner advancing to face the Democrat June 18.

Each round costs $38,000, Hanlon said, though he would eliminate half those costs by using the “super center” approach.