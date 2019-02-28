WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) announced last week the 2019 High School Congressional Art Competition for the Second District of Florida. The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country.

High school students residing in Florida’s Second District are encouraged to submit their work. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with artwork from across the country. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more 650,000 young artists have been involved.

“The Congressional Art Competition is rich in tradition and brings together students from around the country,” Dunn said. “I know we have a vast amount of talented young artists in Florida’s Second District and I look forward to displaying the winning piece in the Capitol for all to see.”

Madison Retherford of Marianna High School was the winner of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Florida. Madison’s piece, titled “My sister, Avery,” is a drawing that depicts a young girl in great detail. Her artwork is currently hanging in the United States Capitol.

Submissions can include paintings, drawings, collages, and photography, among other mediums. Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

The deadline for submission is April 29.

For full competition guidelines visit Dunn’s website at https://dunn.house.gov/art-competition.