Say one thing for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While addressing a perilous few years for the scallop population in St. Joseph Bay, the agency, at least in this narrow instance, has largely hewed to local public feedback in making decisions on seasons.

Urged not to close the bay in 2006 in favor of a truncated season, the FWC said yes.

Asked during a town hall meeting to move season dates later in the year, the FWC followed the suggestion.

So, faced with an adult population that all but vanished after the combination of a red tide event and Hurricane Michael, the agency held a public forum early this month to receive public input on five options for the season.

Those were presented in advance of last week’s meeting of the FWC board.

Those options of varying impact included tweaking season dates, waiting until the annual June survey of the adult population to make a decision or, the most drastic, closing the bay to scallop harvest in 2019.

And, with a couple of exceptions, the public feedback was to establish season dates, keep those dates later in the summer and make a final decision based on the June survey.

Even though, as FWC staff noted, the agency has had to perform gymnastics with the season each of the past three years?

Since 2016, the bay, agency and scallop hunters have had to deal with the impacts of two red tide events and, sandwiched between, the bloom of another type of algae that can cause illness and death in humans eating tainted shellfish.

Each episode shortened a scallop season; one year the season was delayed on the eve of its opening.

But the public comment was nearly unanimous; announce some dates, wait for June to decide something as drastic as closing the bay.

“Politics aside, I would say close the bay,” said resident Jim Bush. “But if you have to have a season, open it late and make a decision on closing after the June survey.”

That is pretty much what the FWC board did last week in following staff recommendations for the Gulf County season.

The board set the 2019 dates as Aug. 16 through Sept. 15.

In addition, the board set July 1 through Sept. 24 as the dates for scallop season in 2020 and beyond unless modified by executive order.

The December 2018 survey of the bay turned up zero adult scallops, though some juvenile, or spat, settling and attachment was observed.

Mortality rates were 90 percent among the scallops caged in the southern middle of the bay as part of ongoing restoration efforts.

The remaining caged scallops were transported to a hatchery, but considered in poor condition and not expected to produce much juvenile “spat.”

But, several factors weigh toward optimism for a documented rebound come June.

Scallops produce quickly and with populations of predators such as pinfish dropping after the hurricane, the path for a quick rebound could be there.

Restoration efforts in the bay the past three years also took hold, with a near eight-fold increase in the scallop population between 2016 and 2018.

Plus, researchers don’t know how the hydrology of the bay has changed with the infusion of saltwater from the breach created at the peninsula state park.

The situation is not entirely unlike late 2015 into early 2016 when a red tide event rendered the adult scallop population “collapsed” according to researchers who were poised to recommend closing the bay.

However, pushback from the community during a pair of town hall meetings compelled staff to open a compressed 14-day season.

Maybe, as an FWC researcher noted, 2019 might be the fourth-straight season in which opening or closing would happen with little notice; the general consensus from residents was that was a better option than closing the bay outright.