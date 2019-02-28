The red snapper season will be slightly longer than a month for recreational anglers in state and federal waters.

At the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting, the commissioner approved a June 11 through July 12 season for red snapper for state and federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The red snapper season for federally permitted charter boats and head boats — which is set by the NOAA — has not been set yet.

FWC being able to set the season in both state and federal waters is a pilot program between the federal program and the all five Gulf states, giving them a greater say after increasing public outcry over shrinking seasons for recreational anglers.

Last year, Florida had a 40 day season and anglers harvested 113 percent of their quota, according to FWC. That overage needs to be “paid back” in 2019 by federal law, leading to a slightly shorter 32 day season this year.

FWC says if more quota is available after the summer season ends, a fall season is on the table.