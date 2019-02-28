The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School boys’ basketball team honored its seniors and hosted the District 2-1A tournament over the past two weeks, opening the tournament with a big win.

The senior players honored the week before the district tournament were Bailey Brogdon, Jaylen Desrosier, Truman Green, Cody Lee and Jacob Salerno.

Cody Hayes was also recognized as the manager of the cross country team.

In the opening round of the tournament, Wewahitchka took on Liberty County, which had beaten the Gators twice during the regular season.

But, this time, the Gators put together one of their finest games of the year for a convincing 68-48 win.

Lee led Wewahitchka with 25 points and Creed Pariera chipped in 20 rebounds.

In the semifinals, Franklin County beat Altha before county rivals Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka played in front of a near-capacity crowd.

The teams were separated by just two points with 1:50 left in the game, but the Tiger Sharks made some key plays down the stretch for a 63-52 win.

Lee had a game-high 25 points for the Gators.

Franklin County beat Port St. Joe 53-45 for the title in front of another capacity crowd at Wewahitchka High.

Franklin County and Port St. Joe, after region semifinal wins, played each other Tuesday for the region crown.