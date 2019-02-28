Why not start right where you left off?

The defending Class 1A state champion Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team opened the 2019 season with a pair of wins.

On a night when the school softball complex was named in honor of the late Coach Charles “Scootsie” Fortner, the Lady Gators opened with a 3-0 victory over Class 4A Tallahassee Florida High.

Savannah Lister started in the circle and struck out six en route to a four-hit shutout.

Lister, along with Cyrina Madrid, Tamiah Rouse and Aleah Wooten each provided a hit on offense.

Three days later, the Lady Gators hit to the road and won 3-1 at Sneads.

Haley Guffey was in the circle for Wewahitchka and struck out 12.

Kristin Thompson had a double and single for Wewahitchka and Cyrina Madrid and Aleah Wooten each singled twice.

The Lady Gators hosts Bozeman Friday.