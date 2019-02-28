Kimberly Florence is a big supporter of libraries.

As a mother of two young children, Florence is keen to what a public library offers children of all ages as well as the wider community.

The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library in Port St. Joe, Florence said, is a valuable “cornerstone” for the community, a place “where children will come to share interest, develop skills and exercise their imagination.”

To put punctuation to those beliefs, Florence is spearheading a “Children’s Library Project” to update the children’s area at the Port St. Joe Library.

“I wish to help create an expanded space filled with color and functional pieces, making an inspiring public area for every child to learn and explore,” Florence said.

On a recent Saturday, parents and children joined in redesigning the space for the children’s area, a first step, but hardly the last.

Among the work undertaken was the relocation of public computers to make them separate from the children’s computers, removal of a bookshelf to allow for an activity rug and reconfiguring existing furniture with shelves and activity desk to create a more enclosed area for learning.

The Friends of the Library also donated hand sanitizers and tissues for the children’s area.

The overall goals of the project are to raise awareness, and set standards, for services available to children, promote longer visits to the library and more family involvement, create an inspirational, larger, safer and more colorful environment for children and support the library’s future.

“The library provides a place for gathering where everyone is invited,” Florence said. “The (Port St. Joe Library) reflects the diversity, character, needs and expectations of the community.

“It is a lifeline to the world and all the information in it.”

Library services, she added, help break the cycle of poverty, residents depend on the library during hard economic times and it offers a safe place for learning for children when school is out each summer.

“The intellectual and economic health of our community depends on attention given to the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library,” Florence said.

Florence has submitted applications for grant funding for items including a love seat and a collection of Eric Carle canvas art work to provide more color.

The Friends of the Library and donations from the community have resulted in a rug for designated activity, colorful baskets to hold books and provide a lower reading area for toddlers and two small bean bag chairs.