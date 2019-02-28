March arrives this weekend with plenty on the calendar the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library in Port St. Joe.

Here is a rundown of coming events during March.

*Tuesday Tales: 0-3 year olds with a caregiver. Tuesday mornings from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, and poetry for instilling a love of literacy.

*March 2: Storm Stories Writing Workshop for Teens Teens and Tweens will have a workshop hosted on March 2 that will be facilitated by writer and entrepreneur, Kerry Kathleen Heaps. These workshops will be broken up according to age. Ages 12-14 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and ages 15-plus will be meet from 12-1 p.m. The teen workshops will cover writing as well as video diaries that can be created with Snapchat and Instagram, which most teens use on a daily basis.

The workshops are meant to be a healing process for our communities who have been hit so hard by this devastating storm. All are welcome to participate, listen or share according to their comfort level.

The adult writing group that met in February has decided to start meeting on a monthly basis to support each other’s efforts and invite others to join the group. The next meeting will be on March 16 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Please consider sharing your “Storm Story” for history’s sake. Our goal is to create a collection of these tales for the libraries History Room and would love to include yours!

*March 4: Friends of the Library meet at 4:30 p.m.

*March 11: Cricut Workshop from 3-4 p.m. Learn about this cutting machine and create decorations, cards, and more. Once you attend, you are welcome to come in and use the Cricut to create whatever inspires you.

*March 12: Dick Wall at 2 p.m. will spread the inspirational message of his late wife and author’s book, Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening, by discussing topics related to the book. A moving and entertaining storyteller, he touches on themes related to the book which include: Healing vs. Curing, Living and Loving after loss, graciously accepting life’s afflictions and living “Plan B” and the ground in winter holds a thousand lovely secrets

He will also share clips from an upcoming documentary that his son has created based on the journey this family is undertaking.

March 16: Writer’s group from 10– 11:30 a.m. Newly formed group of writer’s working together to support each other.

March 16: Saturday Concert Series presents: FreshStart V.I.P. Ensemble at noon. Come join us for Vision Inspired Praise (V.I.P.). Concert and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Free and open to all but seating is limited, so come early!

March 19: Library Book Club at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join us for a cup of coffee (or tea) and lively discussion. The Lost City of the Monkey God : a true story (2017) by Preston, Douglas J.

March 28: Lunch and Learn from noon until 1 p.m. Spring Gardens with Gulf County Extension Agent Ray Bodrey. You are welcome to bring your lunch and learn about spring and summer garden preparation. Find out which warm season vegetable varieties will grow best in the Panhandle and learn what is needed to produce the best yield.