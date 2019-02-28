Mary Louise Cox, 67 of Lynn Haven, Florida passed away peacefully Feburary 23, 2019.

She attended Port St. Joe High School. She was employed many years until her retirement at J.C. Penny of Panama City, Florida.

She enjoyed spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Louise Kirk, son Rod Turner and husband Micheal Cox.

She is survived by her sisters, Becky Wood (Kenny) and Sandra Douds; children, JC Worthington (Amanda) and Sheila Kelly (Don); grandchildren, Justin Lyons (Lauren),

Kayla Southard (Will), Bailey Worthington and Christina and Ashley Kelly; and great-grand children Hudson and Collier Lyons.

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene at 2420 Long Avenue in Port St Joe.

Family visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. ET. Fellowship to follow at John C. Gainous VFW Post 10069 at 1774 Trout Avenue in Port St. Joe