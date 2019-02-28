Trenton blew open a close game in the final quarter to beat the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls 60-40 Monday in a Class 1A state basketball semifinal in Lakeland.

With the victory Trenton advanced to Tuesday’s title game against Holmes County.

The Lady Tiger Sharks finished 19-11.

The game was tight for most of the first three quarters as both teams struggled shooting the ball.

Port St. Joe finished shooting 31 percent from the field and just 4 of 24 from 3-point range.

Trenton finished shooting 37 percent from the field and was only slightly better, 4 of 19, from beyond the arc.

The Lady Tiger Sharks won the battle of the boards with a 47-45 rebounding edge.

Port St. Joe forged a 9-8 first quarter lead before Trenton pushed in front and took a 18-17 halftime lead.

Trenton stretched the lead to 33-27 after three quarters but finished the game on a 27-13 streak.

Jae Lenox accounted for half of Port St. Joe’s points with a game-high 20 to go with four assists and four rebounds.

Te-Te Croom was the only other Lady Tiger Shark in double figures scoring with 10; Croom also had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Mari Johnson had four points and eight rebounds for Port St. Joe, with Shadovia Hudgens adding three points and two rebounds and Mimi Larry three points and seven rebounds.