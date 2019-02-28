NORTH FLORIDA - Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02) will host a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District, with informational sessions to be held in Columbia, Leon, and Bay counties on March 9th.

“High school and eighth grade students who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents,” a news release stated. “Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, and ROTC staff. The academy nomination process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore these outstanding higher education choices.”

No RSVP is required, and for more information contact Craig Deatherage at FL02.Academy@mail.house.gov or call 850-891-8610.