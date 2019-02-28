Carmel Dodson had the vision.

Hurricane Michael provided the canvas.

Woodcarver extraordinaire Chad Gainey took it from there.

And the Eagle/Butterfly statue Gainey created in Dodson’s St. Joe Beach front yard was, in a very large sense, a symbol of something larger, some a tad more esoteric.

Maybe that is why, Dodson said, Gainey nailed her vision so perfectly.

The message is about emerging from life’s storms, weathering the worst that life can offer, and understanding that every day is not a given, Dodson said.

She added that the carving, and the ideas that spawned it, were also about making sense from the chaos and devastation, about reaching for an inner strength.

“Change and transformation are part of all our lives,” Dodson said. “Change is good though it may not seem like it at the time. It’s what life is made of and I think it’s a necessary part of learning and growing.

“We need to embrace that and thanks to Chad’s amazing chainsaw skills, (the vision for) the fallen live oak from my yard, whose shape was perfect for an eagle nest and family, has come to fruition.”

If there was a headline to attach to Gainey’s latest creation, which sits just down the street from the Beaches Fire Department, Dodson, who said it was far more than an eagle carving, would proclaim it to be “Moving through life’s storms.”

Those storms were blustering through Dodson’s life long before Michael arrived.

The retired teacher from Port St. Joe Elementary School has waged a years-long battle with acute myeloid leukemia, requiring a blood marrow donation.

“I was blessed that a perfect match was found through ‘Be a Match’ during my treatment,” Dodson said. “My donor gave me life and for that I am thankful.

“I would encourage our Forgotten Coast family to consider going through the simple step of becoming a donor.”

The butterfly component of the carving was a personal touch.

Dodson helped spearhead the creation of the Butterfly Garden at Port St. Joe Elementary School; the butterfly, Dodson said, is to her a symbol of life.

In any case, along came Michael and down came thousands upon thousands of trees.

Trees were everywhere, atop houses, snapped, ripped up by the root system.

And in addition to changing the landscape, it was a disaster for the homes of so many birds, including the eagle.

“Shade is now gone from century old trees and we are seeing things we never knew existed as the trees blocked our view,” Dodson said. “Eagles’ homes were destroyed right at nesting season.

“Rebuild for all and rebuild they did. This carving is an honor to the particular set of eagles I photograph regularly.”

Once Dodson sketched out her vision, with a focal point of a nesting eagle and American flag, Gainey needed three days of constant work to craft what Dodson called “a masterpiece that unfolded branch by branch.”

“The detail is beyond what I ever imagined,” Dodson said. “I watched as he carved each part, breathing new life into the fallen tree.”

Beyond the butterfly, other details Gainey added were a heart and the Bible verse, John 3:16, the favorite of Dodson’s father.

The American flag honors Dodson’s father’s service in World War II and flowers symbolize the love Dodson’s mom had for gardening.

Gainey, out of Chipley, has become something of a Picasso of fallen wood in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, sculpting a number of pieces, including a mermaid in Mexico Beach, from snapped trees around the region.

“This detailed carving is for all to enjoy as they pass by or stop for a picture,” Dodson said. “It is my hope that the carving brings some solace, a bit of a reset button, a place to think and notice some beauty in an unexpected place.

“It’s about conservation, too, about reintroducing trees into the neighborhood in a new way after the storm. Also, eagles are majestic birds and I hope it brings as much enjoyment to others as it does to me.”

Paraphrasing a favored Bible verse, Dodson added, “Consider this a celebration of coming through life’s storms and let it be a reminder that we can soar on eagle wings.”