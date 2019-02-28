During a meeting Monday in Bay County, the board of Triumph Gulf Coast approved the parameters for a hurricane disaster fund to benefit four counties most impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The Hurricane Michael Major Disaster Fund will be available to the counties of Gulf, Franklin, Bay and Wakulla, with a major focus assisting local governments in revenue shortfalls due to property losses from the storm.

“Loss of ad valorem (property) tax is allowable,” said Assistant County Administrator Warren Yeager.

Even more promising, Yeager said, is that Triumph is aiming to have the money in local coffers in April or May, allowing local governments to better plan as budget time approaches.

Yeager added that Triumph indicated it may fund only 50 percent of any shortfall, but the final decisions have yet to come.

All such applications must flow through the local board of county commissioners.

The county partnered with Gulf District Schools and the city of Port St. Joe on a pre-application seeking some $21 million in Triumph grant funds to meet revenue shortfalls and avoid local tax increases.

That pre-application has been approved and Yeager said county staff is working on an application.

The application will also represent the school system and two cities, Yeager said.

Given current and still very preliminary numbers from Property Appraiser Mitch Burke, the county and school district will likely see at least a 20 percent loss of property tax revenue, the city of Port St. Joe 10 percent and the city of Wewahitchka 5 percent.

Mosquito spraying

County crews began mosquito spraying a week ago Monday, the earliest the county has begun spraying in at least 13 years.

Due to the level of the mosquito populations the county has also upped the amount of chemical sprayed per application.

The mosquito-fighting effort has been hampered by recent rains and ditches and culverts that remain clogged due to Hurricane Michael.

Gulf Aire sewer

County Administrator Michael Hammond said there had been progress in discussions among the city of Port St. Joe and the owner of the sewer system that services Gulf Aire and an agreement could be imminent.

The agreement would include the city taking over the processing of effluent from the Gulf Aire system without assuming operations of the plant.

The county is hoping to use $500,000 in RESTORE funds in order to eliminate the wastewater lagoon used by the Gulf Aire sewer system.

Bridges

Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc on local bridges and the county along with state officials is still wrapping hands around priorities.

Public Works director Mark Cothran said the most pressing situation involves the bridge on C30-B down from the Indian Pass Raw Bar.

The county has already dropped the posted speed limit at the bridge at the state’s suggestion, but Cothran said a plan needs to be crafted to sustain the bridge.

Work will also need to be performed at some point in the future to sustain the bridge at Money Bayou, Cothran added.

Work on the bridge at Simmons Bayou is complete and some patches have been performed to areas of Country Club Road, used as a detour while the Simmons Bayou bridge was down.

Hammond said the hope is that the state will step in and repair Country Club Road, which sustained significant wear-and-tear in some areas.