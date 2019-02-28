It was a clean sweep for the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School track teams last week, as both boys and girls won a five-team meet.

The other schools competing were host Chipley, Vernon, Graceville and Liberty County.

For the Lady Gators, Mariah Baker won the shot put, Haley McDaniel woni the triple jump and Bethany Jenkins took first in the 800- and 3200-meter runs.

For the Gator boys, the 4 by 800 relay team of Zander Hanlon, Zeth Hanlon, Zach McFarland and Zion Parker (known as the Z to the fourth power team) won.

McFarland added wins in the 800- and 3200-meter runs and Elijah Shakelford won the discus.

The track teams return to Chipley today.