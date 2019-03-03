BIRMINGHAM — Determination, imagination, and a dog named Buddy helped Camp Hughes live nearly five years with a fatal disease.

Camp was just 5 when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2014. His family, who lived in Montgomery, traveled to Children's of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham to pursue treatment. In 2017, Camp was one of a small percentage of patients who developed treatment-induced leukemia. He died from the disease in June 2018.

But, this is not a story about a sickness that killed a young child and shook his family to their cores. This is a story about a boy and the dog that saw him through.

During his long stays at Children's, Camp was so sick that he was mostly confined to his bed or room, meaning he couldn't go down to the lobby whenever the therapy dogs from Hand In Paw visited.

Hand In Paw is a nonprofit organization that provides animal-assisted therapy to facilities across north central Alabama and Tuscaloosa. While Hand In Paw is mainly known for its therapy dogs, they also have two therapy cats. In the past, they have worked with therapy goats, guinea pigs, and even a rat.

Each week, Camp's mom Amanda Hughes said, Hand In Paw dogs came to the oncology floor and children lined up in the hallways to get the chance to see one of the furry creatures. Camp usually couldn't do that, either. If he saw the animals, Camp would get upset because he couldn't go see them. "He wasn't able to do those things," Amanda said. "He was bed bound for a long time. but he loved dogs. I just can't tell you the joy it would bring him, and it brought him peace and comfort."

Camp met Buddy "at the end of his journey," Amanda said, when he was going to the oncology clinic receiving chemotherapy, types of infusions, and blood transfusions. "They really bonded. They were buddies from the beginning," she said.

Buddy had been visiting Children's for five years — the same time as Camp had been receiving treatment. The two had never met, primarily because Camp's medical condition hindered the involvement he could have through Hand In Paw.

The small, white Havanese and Camp were fast friends. Buddy and his owners (and also handlers) started visiting Camp regularly at the clinic, and Buddy would sit in Camp's lap when the child was getting treatments. "It would instantly bring a smile to Camp's face and just light him up," Amanda said.

"Buddy and Camp were just drawn to each other. It was amazing," she continued.

Buddy was one of the therapy dogs who had completed the organization's advanced training program, meaning he was allowed to enter individual patient rooms. Hand In Paw has a weekly schedule with the volunteer therapy teams, where each team of handler and pet signs up to visit certain units on certain days. Buddy was usually on the oncology and hematology floors.

Throughout Camp's last months, he and Buddy made memories. Amanda still remembers a day where Camp put on sunglasses and Buddy sported a matching pair around the hospital. The dogs each have business cards with their faces pictured on them, and Amanda remembers Camp — her collector, she called him — taking 10 or 15 cards from Buddy's owners.

For months, that's how the relationship continued. Amanda said Camp would simply sit and pet Buddy, and it would calm him down or relax him in the hardest times of the often exhausting journey. Amanda said her son had to have his hand on Buddy all the time.

As Camp's condition worsened and he was hospitalized, Buddy and Camp's relationship became more important. Buddy's owners brought Buddy for a visit as often as they could, and let him sit with Camp for hours.

Buddy put Camp at ease, Amanda said. Buddy calmed Camp down while Camp was struggling to breathe. He helped the child relax and just "chill out," Amanda said. "If Camp was having a bad day, just being over all the medical stuff and not wanting to cooperate, Buddy would come and make it fun for Camp."

"I can't tell you how therapeutic it was for Camp, and how therapeutic it was for us," Amanda said. "It was amazing. Truly, truly amazing."

In his last weeks, Buddy seemed worried about Camp. Amanda said the dog wouldn't shake or pace the room but would look back at his owners apprehensively whenever Camp cried or was hurting. Buddy was "really well behaved," Amanda said, and didn't lick patients in accordance with Hand In Paw policies. But shortly before Camp died, Buddy constantly tried to lick Camp — something his owners tried to stop, but the now 9-year-old embraced.

Once, Amanda recalled, Camp was devastated that Buddy was leaving. To comfort him, Buddy's owners let Camp keep Buddy's collar until the next time he saw the dog. Camp didn't get to return the collar, but Amanda sent back the collar after Camp died.

When Buddy's owners opened the package and saw what was inside, Buddy went crazy.

The week before Camp died, his parents took him out of the hospital. Amanda said the family made a trip to the beach and carried Camp to the sand for half an hour each day. Camp died at his home on June 4, 2018.

Amanda described her son as dynamic, silly, smart, whimsical, and beautiful. He was a people magnet and loved Jesus, but had a strong will. And, she said she knows Camp's life wouldn't have been the same without Hand In Paw.

"Hand In Paw is a must-have," Amanda said. "It's just amazing."

There are currently 119 therapy teams working with Hand In Paw and 60 visit assistants, but the organization is hoping to grow that number with its new facility that just completed an over $2 million expansion and renovation. There are more requests for Hand In Paw services than there are therapy teams to fulfill at schools, nursing homes, and hospitals, and the group is hoping the new building will allow them to gain more volunteers.

The new building, located in Birmingham's Forest Park neighborhood, features an in-house training facility and a hospital simulation room donated by Children's Hospital. Prior to the expansion, Hand In Paw had to rent spaces for all training workshops and events, making it harder to consistently host events or do specific training. Now, therapy teams and volunteers can freely use the space when it's convenient for them, and the group can host more events or training for specific skills.

People interested in volunteering with Hand In Paw who don't have a pet have several options: They can sign on to be a visit assistant and help therapy teams on-site, or they can volunteer to help with events or other programs. Those with a pet who would like to become a therapy team must pass a test through Hand In Paw to be certified. For dogs, the owner must meet basic age and health requirements and also have completed a group obedience class. If a dog meets those prerequisites, their owner can apply and bring in the dog for specific Hand In Paw training and certification.

The building's new hospital simulation room will allow more dogs to complete advanced training, meaning they can visit a patient's individual room like Buddy visited Camp. The hospital simulation room allows dogs to become familiar with things like IV stands, a moving bed, monitors, and various medical equipment. The hospital also donated a disc with recordings of typical hospital sounds, like beeps from monitors and the sound of intercoms, to use in the simulation room.

For a family like the Hughes and a kid like Camp, Amanda said Hand In Paw is indispensable. She is excited for the expansion and the goal of growing the organization, because it means more children like Camp can have the same experience. The group "hands down, absolutely" changed their lives, Amanda said.

"Our journey wouldn't have been the same without Buddy," Amanda said. "It meant knowing Camp's final days and hours were spent with his favorite loves, animals and dogs in particular."