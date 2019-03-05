Not all high-school students are bound for a four-year university degree.

State Sen. Travis Hutson is clearly onto something, with proposed legislation to help Florida high-school students graduate with tickets to sustainable employment in the form of industry certifications.

There’s a strong demand for young, skilled workers ready to step into decent-paying jobs in manufacturing, building and health care. Hutson, R-St. Augustine, and other lawmakers should keep pushing to expand options for students interested in career and technical education.

Hutson’s legislation throws a troubling wrinkle into the mix, however. He proposes scaling down higher-level math, science and writing class requirements for students enrolled in a vocational program. Those students could also graduate high school in three years — with 18 credits, and as little as one class in science and two in math.

Many students would love to pass on the delights of Algebra II or opt out of an advanced science like physics. But lowering those standards short-changes them on skills that could be needed in jobs across the career spectrum. It’s easy to see, for example, how chemistry might prepare a student to work as a pharmacy technician or cosmetologist. Some machinists rely on complex math to guide their fabrications.

Work in the United States will only become more technology-based as automation advances. Jobs that rely on brute strength or repetitive tasks could be handed off to robots, stranding workers who don’t have the skills for intellectually demanding work.

Finally, a truncated transcript could hinder students later in life. Workers in their 20s or 30s might discover they have an aptitude for a field that requires higher learning — an electrician, for example, who dreams of being an electrical engineer. Those returned students might find college admission more challenging because they lack advanced courses on their high school transcripts.

Most significant, however, is the current reality: Thousands of Florida students are already earning industry certifications, getting hands-on experience in areas like robotics and culinary arts and graduating with a full array of options in front of them — and they’re doing it while meeting the challenges of higher-level science, math and writing classes. While Florida does offer two 18-credit options for graduation, both tracks whittle their credits from non-mandatory electives and classes such as speech or gym.

It’s a good thing that Hutson and other lawmakers are looking to the futures of all Florida students, not just those who are university-bound. That will benefit students and the state’s business sector, where employers will need armies of skilled workers to keep air conditioners chilling, tap water flowing and car engines humming.

Certainly, lawmakers should consider investing in a wider array of options for students, and look for industry partnerships that will allow corporate underwriting of programs crafted to deliver work-ready students into good-paying jobs. But they shouldn’t chip away at the standards Florida has set for all students — particularly in science, writing and math. The trade isn’t worth it, and it isn’t needed to advance career education.

This editorial originally appeared in the Daytona Beach News-Journal.