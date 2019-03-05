New Orleans (17-11, 12-5) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (15-14, 11-5)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana seeks revenge on New Orleans after dropping the first matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Privateers outshot Southeastern Louisiana from the field 60.4 percent to 38.5 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to the 21-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeastern Louisiana's Moses Greenwood, Marlain Veal and Keith Charleston have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Robinson has connected on 35.8 percent of the 151 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Southeastern Louisiana is 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points and 8-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. New Orleans is 10-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 7-11 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lions are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 8-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Privateers are 10-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-11 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Orleans defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Privateers third among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 352nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com