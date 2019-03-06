Alabama law enforcement officials gathered in Montgomery on Thursday to announce a voluntary reporting initiative that promises to keep track of civil asset forfeiture proceedings and how law enforcement agencies use the money they get from them.

This is a step in the right direction, and it promises transparency where currently there is almost none. But more should be done to curtail civil asset forfeiture, or better yet, abolish the practice outright.

In contrast to criminal asset forfeiture, which occurs when the government seizes the ill-gotten gains of someone convicted of a crime, civil asset forfeiture allows the government to take the property of people before they’re found guilty of any wrongdoing. Even if the person is acquitted, or never formally charged, they may find it difficult if not impossible to get their property back.

Under the voluntary Alabama Forfeiture Accountability System announced Thursday, local district attorney’s offices would track the date and location of property seizures; the underlying criminal offense justifying a seizure and the status of any corresponding criminal case; whether property owners were represented by an attorney and whether any claims to the property were made by innocent owners; and the final disposition of a case, the monetary value of forfeited currency and property, and which agencies received proceeds, according to Jason Snead of the Heritage Foundation.

Heritage is one of several conservative and libertarian groups backing the Alabama Forfeiture Accountability System, including the Alabama Policy Institute, the Institute for Justice and the American Legislative Exchange Council.

According to the Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama now joins 37 other states in maintaining a central database of property confiscated under civil asset forfeiture.

The Institute for Justice’s support is particularly encouraging, as the institute has been especially critical of Alabama’s civil forfeiture laws, giving them a letter grade of D- and ranking them among the worst in the country.

“I can’t overstate the importance to lawmakers of having accurate, reliable information as we look legislatively at civil asset forfeitures,” said state Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham, on Thursday. “This new system will help paint a clearer picture of what is actually going on in the state. I am proud to be part of this solution.”

Last year, Mooney co-sponsored a bill along with state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, that would have made Alabama just the fourth state to abolish civil asset forfeiture outright.

Orr may try again. He has said he plans to file again his bill requiring a criminal conviction before the government can seize someone’s property, and he may look at enshrining transparency requirements like those in the Alabama Forfeiture Accountability System into law.

“Since asset forfeiture confiscates property from individuals — often without a trial and sometimes without a charged crime — today’s announcement should be celebrated as a good direction for Alabamians,” said Lisa B. Nelson, chief executive officer of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

We agree, but it’s just a first step.

This editorial first appeared in The Decatur Daily.