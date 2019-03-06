No progress in Afghanistan

The Graveyard of Empires is the name given to Afghanistan. Fighting and losing has a long history, even before Alexander the Great and Genghis Kahn, not only to include various Persian Empires (now Iran), even the British Empire is on the list, just before the Sikh Empire and more recently the Soviet Union.

I say that tongue in cheek because the United States is now the go-to-country: well we've been there 17 years now, spent $132 billion and sacrificed 2,400 American soldiers. Now we are right where our predecessors were before. We were warned.

"May God keep you away from the venom of the cobra, the teeth of the tiger, and the revenge of the Afghans." — Alexander the Great

Frank Roberts, Fort Walton Beach