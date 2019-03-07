The Tri-County Buckle Series, representing Gulf, Calhoun and Liberty counties) will sponsor an exhibition and show Saturday at T. L. James Park Arena in Wewahitchka.

Exhibitions will begin at 10 a.m. CT and barrel classed will begin at 12 p.m. CT. The park and arena are located at 521 Old Dairy Farm Road.

This will be a Tri-County Buckle Series Women’s Professional Rodeo Association-approved show to replace the last two shows cancelled after Hurricane Michael destroyed the Tri-County Arena in Altha.

The Michael Traylor Arena at T.L. James was the only arena in Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson counties not destroyed by Michael.

There will be many barrel racers performing to earn final points to qualify for the Buckle Awards to be presented after the show.

Anyone may enter the show and display their talents but will not be eligible for awards unless a member of the Tri-County Buckle Series 2018.

The Gulf County 4-H Big River Riders Horse Club will sponsor the concessions to raise funds to defray expenses for district, state and regional awards as well as the end-of-season awards banquet.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy a great family day of barrel racing, great food and meeting new friends. There are plenty of bleachers for seating and no charge to come and watch the show.

4-H Clubs are available in Gulf County. The 4-H year ends Aug. 31 and the new year begins Sept. 1 each year. Please contact Melanie Taylor at Gulf County Extension Office, 639-3200 if you are interested in joining 4-H as a member or leader.