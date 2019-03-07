Fellow citizens, my name is Rex Buzzett and I am running for Mayor of Port St. Joe.

I was born in the municipal hospital in Port St. Joe in 1947.

My parents were Gannon and Meta Buzzett. My brother, Bernie and wife Peggy, and sister, Barbara Terry and husband, Jim, both reside in Port St. Joe.

I graduated from Port St. Joe High School, Gulf Coast Community College and the University of Florida College of Pharmacy.

I married Nancy Abstein of Tallahassee, Florida in 1971.

In 1972, we moved from Gainesville, Florida back to Port St. Joe to help in the family business, Buzzett’s Drug Store.

We have two children; Brad Buzzett and wife JoAnne and their children, Gannon and Jack, of Port St. Joe and Amy Buzzett Croker and husband Scott and their children, Alatia and Olivia, of Brentwood, Tennessee.

I was honored to be your City Commissioner for 10 years.

Since I retired from the commission last June, many of you have asked me to pursue the office of Mayor. After some reluctance on my part, Hurricane Michel helped change my mind. I want to be a part of the rebuilding process of our beautiful city. I am excited and energized to work for you in that endeavor.

I will always be an unbiased, fair and transparent advocate for all the citizens of Port St. Joe.

During my campaign, I am asking my supporters to remain positive in any remarks toward my opponent and he assured me that he would ask the same of his supporters. It would be impossible to visit each of you personally, but I look forward to seeing you on the streets, in the shops, in the restaurants, in church, or anywhere we pass in Port St. Joe.

Borrowing a couple of quotes that I would like to use, “We not me” and “Let’s get to work,” will define my service in getting our city back and better.

It will take all of us working together to achieve this goal.

Thank you in advance for your vote and supports.