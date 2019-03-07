The Gulf County Democrats will meet 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 11 at the Port St. Joe Garden Center located at 216 8th Street.

Florida’s 2019 legislative session began Tuesday, March 5. The 60-day session could redefine public education in the Sunshine State.

Thomas Lentz, Executive Director for the Florida Education Association (FEA) in Gulf, Bay and Wakulla counties, will discuss the FEA’s legislative priorities and ways the public can advocate.

Krissy Gentry, Gulf County Education Association President, will highlight education issues facing Gulf County.

Sandy Quinn, Chairman of the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, will address the County’s legislative priorities.

Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP to dec.gulf@gmail.com.