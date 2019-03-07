National Nursing Home Week is right around the corner! (May 12-18) We are already making plans to party every single day. Each year the American Health Care Association provides observance dates and a theme. This year’s theme is to Live Soulfully. What are you doing for yourself and others every day? What makes you happy? How are you contributing to your happiness and the happiness of others?

I’ve seen a lot of amazing examples of living soulfully since disaster struck our part of this wonderful country. At our center, we assist elders and people with disabilities in living their happiest and best lives. We work every day to pay it forward by helping each individual find their own happiness to improve their quality of life.

During National Nursing Home Week we will highlight living soulfully every day. Usually, we theme each day to dress up and make an excuse to party and this year will not be different! Happy minds and healthy souls. What more could any of us ask for? As we plan our party at Cross Shores Care Center we invite the community to join us. Not just with National Nursing Home Week, but any week. Ask us how easy it is to host a party! I can’t thank Trinity Church enough for hosting a welcome home party! It was so much fun!

If you haven’t already, check out our face book page and follow us there. We post job openings, upcoming events, and general information. But most of all, we want you to come party with us! Easter is coming up and maybe you would like to help us celebrate?

Give us a call 229-8244 or just stop by.