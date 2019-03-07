Elouise Causey 91, of White City, FL passed away March 3, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1927 in Wewahitchka, FL to the late Jeff and Betty Jenks. Elouise is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Causey.

She is survived by one sister, Johnnie Mae Yon; three sons, Roy (Faye) Causey, Eddie (June) Causey, Charles (Wanda) Causey; one daughter, Mollie (Mike) Ludlam; 17 grandchildren, Rickie (Beth), Roy Jr. (Susie), Chris (Kassidy), Kelly (Chris), Kim (Terry), Eddie Jr., Jeffery (Chrystal), Charles Jr., Carrie (Brian), Angel (Jessie), Joe (Megan), Cindy (Kevin), Sherry (Troy), John (Carla); 34 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on March 5, 2019 at Roberts Cemetery. Viewing is at 1:30 p.m. EST service at 2 p.m. EST.