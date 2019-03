For the second time this young season the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School track teams traveled to Chipley, this time for a six-team meet.

The Gator 4 b y 800 meter relay team of Mario Cole, Jaylen Desrosier, Zander Hanlon and Zach McFarland took first.

Elijah Shakelford won the discus and McFarland the 3,200 meters.

Lady Gator Bethany Jenkins won the 3,200 meter run.

The teams travel to the Bozeman Invitational March 12.