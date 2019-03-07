It was singles night at the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball field Tuesday night.

Wewahitchka (3-1) pounded out nine hits, each a single, and closed out Port St. Joe in five innings en route to a 13-0 win.

In addition to the nine hits, the Lady Gators earned seven walks and stole six bases.

Savannah Lister earned the victory in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out nine while walking no batter.

Cyrina Madrid and Aleah Wooten paced the Wewahitchka offense.

Madrid was 3 for 4 and scored three runs while driving in one. She stole two bases in two attempts.

Wooten was 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in four. Wooten was 3 for 3 in stolen bases.

Savanna Mayhann scored twice and drove in two, Katie Thompson had a two-RBI single, Kristen Nichols had an RBI single and Savannah Lister singled and scored a run.

Tamiah Rouse added a sacrifice fly RBI and Haley Guffey scored.

The Lady Gators are at Vernon Friday.

Wakulla 5, Wewahitchka 4

Host Wakulla scored the winning run in the last of the final inning to escape with a win last week.

Guffey was in the circle for the Lady Gators, allowing nine hits and five runs, just three earned, in six innings.

She struck out six and walked four.

Guffey also went 2 for 4 with a double at the plate.

Thompson singled, scored and drove in a run, Rouse was on base four times, scored and drove in a run, Katie Shealy added an RBI double and Lister added an RBI single.

Gracie Price reached base three times, Wooten walked twice and scored and Madrid singled.

The Lady Gators were three of four on stolen bases, with Rouse, Thompson and Wooten stealing bases, but Wewahitchka also made three errors, allowing two unearned runs.