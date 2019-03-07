Finishing the mission is eluding the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School baseball team early in the regular season.

Of course, being unable to practice on your own field will always throw off rhythms.

The Tiger Sharks (1-2) played two larger schools out of Bay County in the past week, losing both in the late innings by wildly divergent scores.

“We’ve definitely have got to finish better,” said Port St. Joe coach Ashley Summerlin. “We need to be doing what made us successful last year, bunting, stealing bases, being aggressive.

“We have had hitting. We have had runners in scoring position. We just haven’t had anything to show for it.”

Tuesday night, Bay High paid a visit and came away with a 17-2 win that does not remotely reflect the first five innings.

Entering the final two innings, the score was 5-2 before suddenly the Tiger Sharks couldn’t stop the Tornados.

“We ran into a team where the sticks came alive and we could not do anything right,” Summerlin said. “It is an opportunity for all of us to learn, the coaches and the players.”

Jacob Hopper drove in both Port St. Joe runs with a hit, Caleb Butts had two of the Port St. Joe’s five hits and Caden Turrell added a single.

Last Friday, the Tiger Sharks faced Panama City Beach Arnold, the teams knotted at 3-3 entering the final inning.

Arnold scored three runs in the final frame for a 6-3 win.

Turrell sparked the Tiger Sharks early as they jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Turrell finished with a double and single, two stolen bases and scored twice.

“The good thing about baseball is you don’t have a week to sit around and (stew) about a game,” Summerlin said. “We get right back to it with Rutherford (Wednesday) and (at) Liberty County on Friday.”