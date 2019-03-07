In the wake of Hurricane Michael, many girls and their families are struggling to afford

prom dresses this year. Their worries have been put to rest by some caring ladies from

Marietta, GA. They brought 180 dresses for our high school junior and senior girls to “shop” from—for free. Pictured from left to right: Priscilla Moore (bookkeeper at Varner Elementary), Emma Grace Moore (freshman at Hillgrove High School), Cristi Vanlandingham (former bookkeeper at Walton High), and Kim Ryan (teacher at Baker ES); all from Marietta, GA, along with PSJHS Principal Josh Dailey. Port St. Joe High School is so grateful for this outpouring of generosity at this difficult time.