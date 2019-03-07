There is a timely and there is extremely timely; a workshop on saving and preserving family treasures.

The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Port St. Joe Public Library will host a workshop on the saving family momentos, photographs and other treasures 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET March 21.

When events such as Hurricane Michael bring flooding and widespread destruction, upending lives, treasured possessions such as photos, important documents, artwork, quilts, family heirlooms and other keepsakes take on even more meaning.

Preservation experts from the Smithsonian Institution will be on hand to demonstrate how to handle, dry and clean damaged objects.

The discussion will also include personal safety, setting priorities, options for treatment and how to prepare for the next disaster.

FEMA and the Smithsonian Insitution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 58 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging impacts of natural disasters and other emergencies.

The library is located at 110 Library Drive adjacent to the Gulf County Courthouse.

For library program information call 522-2120 or email sburris@nwrls.com or email the Heritage Emergency National Task Force at HENTF@si.edu.