Exciting things are happening at the Port St. Joe Garden Club. Today, March 7, the Port St. Joe Garden Club will be hosting a fun Kokedama workshop. Kokedama originated in Japan and is an adaptation of the Nearai Bonsai method of gardening wherein a mud ball is wrapped in moss, wound with string and a small plant is inserted into the mud ball. Kokedama is popular today due to its living sculptural beauty and the moss ball's small space requirements--no wall, floor or table surface space is required--the kokedama balls float in midair creating a vertical string garden. The workshop will be held at the Garden Center located at 216 8th Street beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The cost is $10 which will include all of your supplies and the best part; you go home with a plant. Get your friends together for an early evening of fun. You must register by messaging the Port St. Joe Garden Club on Facebook or by emailing psjgardenclub@gmail.com.

Next week, March 14, the Port St. Joe Garden Club's March meeting will be held at the Garden Club Center located at 216 8th Street. March's presentation is entitled, "The Buzz in the Garden." The speaker will be Daphney Glass, beekeeper, beekeeping instructor and apiarist at Sweet Lips Honey. Please check out our Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page for additional information on this or future presentations or email psjgardenclub@gmail.com to RSVP or request further inquiry.

The Port St. Joe Garden Club Garden Center is a national and historical site and is available for rental. This event is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, or would like to rent our historic Garden Center in the near future, please email psjgardenclub@gmail.com.